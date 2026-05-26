IJM calls for increased funding and media action against human trafficking in Ghana

International Justice Mission (IJM) has called for increased funding, stronger collaboration, and intensified media awareness campaigns to combat human trafficking in Ghana and across the sub-region.

Speaking at the media launch of this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, also known as Blue Day, IJM West Africa Director, Anita Budu, said trafficking networks were becoming increasingly sophisticated, using digital platforms and false promises to lure vulnerable young people into exploitation.

Addressing government officials, civil society groups, justice sector actors, and members of the media, she described human trafficking as a growing threat affecting communities across Ghana and beyond.

The speech highlighted the case of 76 young Ghanaians who were reportedly trafficked to Nigeria in 2025 after being promised football opportunities abroad.

According to the address, the victims were recruited through social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp with promises of football contracts and better opportunities.

However, upon arrival in Nigeria, their phones and travel documents were allegedly seized, and they were kept in overcrowded conditions while being forced to demand money from their families under false pretenses. Some victims were also reportedly pushed into cyber fraud activities.

Anita said the case demonstrated how traffickers are increasingly exploiting digital spaces and major global interests such as sports to target young people.

“This is not just a story of deception; it is a story of trafficking,” the Director stated.

The event was held under the theme: “Human Trafficking Can End: The Time is Now – Blow the Whistle on Sports Trafficking.”

According to Anita, the successful rescue of the victims showed the importance of collaboration between security agencies and international partners.

The Ghana Police Service, Interpol, and Nigerian authorities were credited for locating the victims across multiple states and facilitating their return home.

Despite the successful intervention, IJM says major gaps remain in prevention systems, especially in public awareness and online safety monitoring.

Anita also challenged the media to play a more active role in exposing trafficking networks and educating the public.

“You are not just storytellers; you are first responders to truth,” the Director told journalists, stressing that many trafficking cases remain hidden because victims fear stigma, retaliation, or not being believed.

IJM further called on the government to increase budgetary allocations to Ghana’s Human Trafficking Fund to support prevention, victim care, investigations, prosecutions, and survivor rehabilitation.

The organization also appealed to institutions, organizations, and individuals to support anti-trafficking interventions through donations and partnerships.

“As we build up to World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, our message is simple: This is the time to act to end human trafficking,” she emphasized.

International Justice Mission says it will continue partnering with governments, justice institutions, and communities to protect vulnerable people from violence, trafficking, and exploitation.

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