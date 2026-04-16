Sports journalists urged to be vigilant as human trafficking rises

Sports journalists have been urged to exercise due diligence in their work to help combat the growing menace of human trafficking within the sports sector.

The call was made by the Director of the Human Trafficking Secretariat at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Abena Annobea Asare, during a media training session held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the IOM Head Office, 9 Volta Street, Airport Residential Area, Accra.

The training, organised as part of efforts to address human trafficking in Ghana, brought together sports journalists and key stakeholders to deepen their understanding of trafficking trends and promote responsible reporting.

According to Madam Asare, many young athletes fall victim to trafficking through deceptive offers of opportunities to play professional sports abroad.

“These traffickers often present attractive opportunities, but victims end up being exploited in various forms, including forced labour and sexual exploitation,” she explained.

She noted that trafficking is not limited to international movement but also occurs within countries, making it a widespread issue that requires collective action.

Madam Asare further highlighted that trafficking thrives on misinformation, trust, and the desire for better opportunities, particularly among the youth.

She emphasised that Ghana has established legal and institutional frameworks, including the Human Trafficking Act, to address the issue through prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership.

The Director also cautioned media professionals against unknowingly promoting fraudulent schemes through unverified advertisements.

“Journalists must be careful not to become channels through which traffickers reach unsuspecting victims,” she added.

Participants were also taken through emerging trends such as cyber-enabled recruitment scams, where traffickers use digital platforms to lure victims with false promises.

The training forms part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening awareness and enhancing the capacity of media practitioners to report accurately on trafficking in sports.

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