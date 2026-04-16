Canadian High Commissioner warns World Cup ticket does not guarantee Visa

The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat, has cautioned football fans and prospective travellers that possessing a FIFA World Cup match ticket does not automatically guarantee entry into Canada.

She made the remarks during the National Forum on Trafficking Through Sports, held on Thursday, 16 April 2026, at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Conference Hall, Legon.

Addressing participants at the event, Ms. Montrat said Canada has introduced firm measures to help prevent human trafficking and protect vulnerable persons who may be targeted through fraudulent travel schemes.

She noted that with major international sporting events attracting thousands of travellers, traffickers often take advantage of public excitement by spreading false information and exploiting those seeking opportunities abroad.

The High Commissioner stressed that all travellers must still go through the required immigration procedures before they can enter the country.

“A match ticket is not a visa. Every traveller must still satisfy the required immigration procedures before travelling,” she stated.

According to her, the warning is necessary because some people mistakenly believe that purchasing a ticket for a World Cup match guarantees entry into the host country.

She urged the public to rely only on official information from embassies and authorised agencies when making travel plans for international sporting events.

Ms. Montrat also reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to working with international partners to address human trafficking and strengthen safe migration systems ahead of the tournament.

The forum formed part of broader efforts to raise awareness about trafficking in sports and prevent young people and sports enthusiasts from falling victim to exploitation.

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