TreeAid Ghana in partnership with Nviron Hive launch land restoration and livelihood project

A transformative environmental and socio-economic initiative has been officially launched in Yendi in the Northern Region.

The move is targeted at planting 100,000 trees, regenerating another 100,000 trees, and restoring 1,000 hectares of degraded lands through an improved local forest governance system and improving livelihoods across northern Ghana.

This marks a significant step in the region’s fight against climate change and rural poverty.

The project, known as the Integrated Forest Governance, Restoration, and Livelihoods in Northern Ghana, is being implemented over three years through a strategic partnership between TreeAid Ghana and Nviron Hive. It seeks to promote a holistic, community-driven approach to land restoration, combining environmental sustainability with economic empowerment for rural households in Yendi Municipal.

The launch event brought together a distinguished gathering of stakeholders, including traditional authorities, government representatives, development partners, and community members reflecting a shared commitment to safeguarding the region’s natural resources.

Delivering the welcome address, Country Programme Manager of Tree Aid Ghana, Robert Tumyagewor Atawura, described the initiative as a landmark moment in the organisation’s ongoing work in northern Ghana. He emphasised that the project builds on years of successful interventions across the Daka River landscape in districts such as Yendi, Gusheigu, Mion and Nanumba North where TreeAid has been supporting farmers to restore degraded lands and adopt sustainable land management practices.

“Tree Aid's mission is simple but powerful: to fight poverty and the effects of climate change by growing trees, improving lives, and helping communities thrive," he stated.

He explained that the new project represents a deeper and more ambitious phase of that journey, designed to scale up restoration efforts and expand impact across a wider geographical area.

At the core of the initiative is an integrated strategy that combines environmental restoration with governance and livelihood development. The project will focus on restoring degraded lands through Assisted Natural Regeneration, enrichment planting, and agroforestry systems, placing farmers and local communities at the centre of all interventions.

Equally important is the strengthening of forest governance structures. Community Resource Champions, traditional leaders, and district-level institutions will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to manage natural resources sustainably and equitably, ensuring long-term environmental stewardship.

Beyond restoration, the project is expected to unlock economic opportunities through the development of non-timber forest products. Value chains around products such as shea, dawadawa, baobab, moringa, tamarind, and honey will be strengthened, enabling communities—particularly women and youth—to generate income while preserving the environment.

On his part, Country Director of Tree Aid Ghana, Jonathan Anecham Naaba, provided insight into ongoing restoration efforts in the region, particularly along the Daka River. He highlighted the ecological importance of the Daka River as a source of drinking water and noted that years of unsustainable farming practices and other human activities have significantly degraded the riverine ecosystem.

He explained that Tree Aid Ghana, with support from partners including Ecosia, has been implementing restoration measures such as buffer zone protection, tree planting, and natural regeneration to rehabilitate the river’s catchment area. According to him, these interventions are critical in addressing erratic water flow patterns that have affected communities.

Mr Naaba further disclosed that the new partnership with Nviron Hive will scale up these efforts through the growing of 200,000 trees and the restoration of approximately 1000 hectares of degraded land. He stressed that although some intervention areas fall outside the immediate Daka River basin, they contribute to the wider watershed management, making the approach both strategic and impactful.

He underscored the importance of community ownership, noting that local people are actively involved in decision-making and implementation through existing structures such as chiefs, farmer groups, and community champions.

Speaking to the media, the Director of Nviron Hive, Otema Yirenkyi, also expressed strong optimism about the project’s prospects, praising the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by beneficiary communities. She highlighted the importance of well-designed and coordinated programmes in achieving sustainable environmental outcomes.

“We see that when programmes are well coordinated and structured, they allow communities to thrive,” she said.

She further acknowledged the critical role of traditional authorities, noting that their active involvement—such as participation in tree planting and mobilisation of community members—provides a solid foundation for success.

On his part, the Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abubakari II who is a commercial farmer and climate change Advocate, has thrown his support to the project and challenge all sector players to work and protect the landscape, noting that, "We are all still alive because the trees are alive but our landscape is gradually dying off and we know that when the last tree goes, we are finished". He explained.

The Overlord, who spoke through one of his sub-chiefs, Bin-dana AA. Ziblim, also urged Tree Aid Ghana and its partners to keep the good work and called for an immediate halt to all ongoing human activities around the Daka River.

"Because their activities are deliberate and dangerous to the survival of the river to the extent that it has to dry up."

"So, we all should come together and protect the Daka River and all natural resources in the Landscape," he insisted.

The initiative is closely aligned with Ghana’s national development and climate goals, including its commitments under the Paris Agreement to restore millions of hectares of degraded land. It also supports key national policies such as the Forest and Wildlife Policy and ongoing afforestation programmes.

By working in close collaboration with District Assemblies, the Forestry Commission, and local stakeholders, the project aims to institutionalise community-led restoration, ensuring that the gains achieved extend beyond the project’s lifespan.

As northern Ghana continues to grapple with the impacts of climate change, land degradation, and rural poverty, the launch of this integrated project signals renewed hope. It underscores the growing recognition that sustainable environmental management and economic resilience must go hand in hand.

With strong partnerships, active community participation, and a clear vision, stakeholders believe the initiative will not only restore landscapes but also transform lives—laying the foundation for a greener, more resilient, and prosperous northern Ghana.

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