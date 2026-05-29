Ashanti Region GJA urges journalists to protect ethics and public trust above politics

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Kofi Adu Domfeh, has urged journalists to place ethics, truth, and public interest above political influence in order to preserve the credibility of the media profession.

Addressing participants at the climax of the International Conference on Education and Humanities at the University of Skill Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Mr. Domfeh emphasized that the future of journalism in Ghana depends heavily on professionalism, objectivity, and public trust.

The conference panel discussion focused on the theme: “From Information to Influence: The Expanding Role of Media in Sustainable Development.”

Speaking passionately about the evolving role of the media, Mr. Domfeh cautioned journalists against allowing partisan interests to overshadow their responsibility to society.

“Journalists, regardless of whether they work with politically affiliated media houses, must remain neutral and uphold professionalism. This is key to building credibility and public trust,” he stated.

According to him, the growing influence of politics within sections of the media landscape poses a serious threat to journalistic integrity and public confidence in the profession.

“When journalists allow themselves to be influenced by politicians or political parties, they risk losing both their credibility and reputation in society,” he warned.

His remarks resonated strongly with participants, particularly at a time when concerns continue to grow over misinformation, political polarization, and declining trust in sections of the media.

Mr. Domfeh stressed that journalism must remain a public service driven by truth, accountability, and national development rather than partisan interests.

“Be responsible, truthful, and objective in your reportage in order to contribute meaningfully to national development,” he advised.

The discussion also explored how the media’s role has expanded beyond traditional information delivery to shaping public opinion, influencing governance, and driving social change.

Other panel members included Dr. Thomas Agyarko Opoku and politician Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, while the session was moderated by renowned journalist Dr. Kwame Adinkrah.

Throughout the discussions, participants highlighted the need for ethical journalism, media literacy, and responsible communication in an increasingly digital and politically charged media environment.

The three-day international conference brought together academics, policymakers, media professionals, and development practitioners to deliberate on the role of communication, education, and human development in advancing sustainable growth.

The event formed part of USTED-Kumasi’s broader mission to promote skills development, innovation, and entrepreneurship as critical pillars for Ghana’s socio-economic transformation.

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