Mfantsipim launches 150th Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Dinner

The Mfantsipim 150th Anniversary Planning Committee (MFA@150 APC) has officially launched the Mfantsipim 150th Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Dinner, one of the flagship events marking the school’s sesquicentennial celebrations.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the Palms Convention Centre of the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The ceremony will bring together distinguished personalities, educators, corporate leaders, development partners, and members of the Mfantsipim fraternity to celebrate excellence, leadership, and service while raising funds to support key legacy projects for the school.

According to the organisers, the awards ceremony and gala dinner will recognise outstanding alumni and institutions whose contributions have significantly impacted Mfantsipim School, secondary education, and national development.

Founded in 1876 by the Wesleyan Mission, Mfantsipim is regarded as the first secondary school established in the Gold Coast, now Ghana. Over the past 150 years, the institution has played a major role in shaping educational standards and nurturing leaders in government, business, religion, science, education, and the arts.

The anniversary awards are expected to celebrate individuals who embody the school’s long-standing values of excellence, leadership, integrity, and service.

Award categories will include the Distinguished and Emerging Category, the Education Category, the Pan-Industry Category, and the MOBA Special Category.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Chairman of the Mfantsipim 150 Awards Subcommittee, Professor David Ofori-Adjei, said the celebration would not only honour the school’s history but also inspire future generations.

“We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone and honor those who have made meaningful contributions to Mfantsipim School and the broader community,” he said.

“This celebration is not just about the past; it's also about looking forward and inspiring future generations to continue the legacy of excellence.”

Other members of the Awards Subcommittee include Alfred W. N. Sackeyfio (‘87), Secretary; Fredrick Larbi (‘85), Assistant Secretary; Ato Siaw (‘68); Reginald Laryea (‘70); Dr. John Manful (‘77); Kweku Agyeman-Donkoh (‘85); Very Rev. N. Danyame, representing the Methodist Church Ghana; K. Apietu Ankrah Esq., representing the Adisadel Old Boys Association; Jeannette Quarcooome, representing the Wesley Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association; and Lily Ayim, representing Mfantsipim School.

The event is also expected to feature special guests and distinguished alumni who will share stories and experiences highlighting the impact of Mfantsipim on their personal and professional lives.

The Planning Committee has invited members of the media to cover the occasion and engage with stories celebrating the enduring legacy of the institution.

For further information and media inquiries, the committee has directed interested persons to contact Mr. James Morgan, Executive Secretary of the Mfantsipim 150th Anniversary Planning Committee.

Mfantsipim School remains one of Ghana’s most prestigious educational institutions, with a legacy rooted in academic excellence, character formation, and community service.

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