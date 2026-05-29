The Visionary Rhythms Band to share their story on E Vibes this weekend

The Visionary Rhythms Band (VRB) will share their remarkable story on the E Vibes Musical Band Series this weekend.

VRB is a unified crew of talented graduate, visually impaired musicians who have come together to use music as a powerful tool to educate, entertain, and inform people across the globe championing the message that disability is indeed not an inability.

Though vision-impaired, these gallant musicians perform sensational tunes that move audiences and foster intercultural understanding.

They are equally a strong advocacy group for the blind, using their platform to restore hope and challenge societal perceptions of disability worldwide.

Their name encapsulates who they are visionaries not in the literal sense, but in purpose, spirit, and talent.

Their rhythms carry a message of hope, courage, and unwavering determination, as they pursue their vision of becoming a globally recognised band of excellence that leads a cultural and social movement transforming how the world views disability.

They will tell their story on JoyNews on Saturday at 4:00 pm, Repeat: Sunday at 10:30 am and Friday at 6:30 pm, and on JoyPrime on Saturday at 4:30 pm.

E Vibes, the show that delves into the backgrounds of celebrated personalities excelling in their chosen fields, is focusing this season on music bands in Ghana.

Dubbed #MusicalBandSeries, the programme is dedicated to celebrating and highlighting the incredible journeys of Ghanaian musical bands showcasing their triumphs, challenges, and the bonds that keep them together.

The E Vibes show strives to evoke memories through the setting of the interview and their rise, the memories they made on their way to the top, with the hope that their unique stories will help shape the younger generation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.