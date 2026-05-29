Yazz intensifies nationwide fight against period poverty with school outreach campaign

Yazz Personal Care Products, manufactured by Lexta Ghana Limited, has intensified its commitment to adolescent health and empowerment through a nationwide outreach campaign aimed at tackling period poverty and promoting menstrual hygiene among young girls.

As part of its annual #EmpoweredPeriodsCampaign, the brand simultaneously activated outreach programmes across 19 locations nationwide on May 28, distributing free sanitary pads and providing menstrual hygiene education to thousands of students and young women.

The large-scale initiative forms part of Yazz’s flagship social intervention programme, The Dignity Project, which seeks to ensure that adolescent girls are able to remain in school and manage their menstrual health with dignity, comfort and confidence.

Building on the momentum of the nationwide activation, Yazz is also expanding its outreach through a high school engagement campaign focused on awareness creation, mentorship and empowerment.

The initiative will address key adolescent health issues, including menstrual hygiene, breast cancer awareness, oral health, personal hygiene and mental wellness.

Speaking on the impact of the campaign, Marketing Executive of Lexta Ghana Limited, Akosua Naana Lexis Obenewaa Opoku-Agyemang, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting young girls across the country.

“Our massive outreach across 19 locations proves that tackling period poverty is a continuous, deeply felt mission for us. Through ‘The Dignity Project’ and our annual ‘Empowered Periods Campaign,’ we ensure young girls experience their cycles with dignity, comfort, and confidence in their personal care,” she stated.

She added that the school outreach initiative would allow the brand to engage directly with students nationwide while creating safe spaces for education, mentorship and empowerment.

Over the years, Yazz has positioned itself as more than just a personal care brand, emerging as a strong advocate for girls’ health, education and self-confidence through community-centred interventions and nationwide campaigns.

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