UMaT honours 3 distinguished leaders at 2026 mini congregation

Dr, Joseph Titus-Glover being honoured at the event

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has awarded honorary doctorate degrees to three distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to education, mining, industry, entrepreneurship, and national development.

The awards were presented during the university’s 2026 Mini Congregation ceremony, where Emmanuel Kweku Bedai, Joseph Titus-Glover, and Alfred Kwame Mawunyo Baku were honoured for their exceptional service and impact in their respective fields.

Emmanuel Kweku Bedai was recognised for his significant contributions to university administration and the advancement of higher education. Alfred Kwame Mawunyo Baku was honoured for his remarkable role in the growth and development of Ghana’s mining industry, as well as his broader contribution to national development.

Joseph Titus-Glover, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum LC Ltd, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Science for his exceptional leadership, innovation, and outstanding contribution to the mining industry, entrepreneurship, and engineering education.

The recognition marks a major milestone for Dr. Titus-Glover and for the Quantum LC Ltd team, who joined in celebrating the honour over the weekend.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Titus-Glover reaffirmed the continued commitment of Quantum LC Ltd. and WBHO-Quantum LC to supporting UMaT and its students. He emphasised the importance of strengthening the relationship between industry and academia, particularly in developing the next generation of skilled professionals for Ghana’s mining and engineering sectors.

In a statement, Quantum LC Ltd described the award as a proud and memorable moment, noting that the recognition reflects years of hard work, vision, dedication, and impact within the mining sector and across the African business landscape.

The company further praised Dr. Titus-Glover’s leadership, describing him as an inspiring figure whose passion continues to drive growth, excellence, and opportunity.

According to UMaT, the decision to confer the honorary degrees reflects the university’s commitment to celebrating leadership, innovation, and service to society, particularly individuals whose work has contributed meaningfully to Ghana’s development.

The ceremony highlighted the important relationship between academia, industry, and national progress, with the honorees serving as examples of how professional excellence can create lasting impact beyond individual careers.

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