UMB pens three-year partnership agreement with GFA to promote Ghana football

Financial institution, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), has signed an agreement to become the official banking partner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The partnership agreement is valid for the next three years as UMB aims to promote Ghana football as well as support the Black Stars campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The event to announce the partnership took place at the headquarters of UMB on Friday, May 29.

"The duration for this partnership is three years, and it's not just for the World Cup," said the Head of Corporate Communication for UMB, Edem Knight Tay.

"It's a partnership with the GFA, so all the activities of the GFA, UMB happens to be the official banking partners from now right through the next three years, and we are hoping that we will continue even after the third year.

"Football and banking have similarities. Apart from being baking partners, what is also in this partnership is that UMB is going to be assisting GFA when it comes to training footballers, coaches, referees and everything that brings football together...even wealth management."

Speaking on behalf of the GFA, Vice President Mark Addolauded UMB for their belief in the association while calling on others to also help promote the sport.

"This partnership represents the belief in GFA, it also represents the belief in the power of football to unite our nation," he said.

"From the Ghana Football Association, our vision is clear: to build a football ecosystem which is competitive, inclusive, sustain and capable of producing success both on and off the field. This vision we know requires investment, partnership and requires institution that are willing to support not just the elite football but the entire football development pathway."

As part of the partnership, the GFA also presented a signed jersey and other souvenirs to UMB.

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