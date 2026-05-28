Football | National

Procus Ghana Limited joins forces with GFA in three-year partnership deal 

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  28 May 2026 11:10pm
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Ghanaian food and beverage brand, Procus Ghana Limited, who are producers of Kivo products, has signed a partnership deal with the Ghana Football Association. 

The agreement, which was made official on Thursday, May 28, took place at the Secretariat of the GFA. 

The partnership agreement will last for the next three years with Kivo headlining the juvenile competitions of the Ghana Football Association. 

“I wish to express our profound appreciation to Kivo and Procus Ghana Limited for partnering with the Ghana Football Association in this exciting three-year initiative,” Vice President of the GFA said. 

“Today’s agreement means more than a sponsorship, it’s a bold investment in the future of Ghana football. The Kivo Juvenile Championship will begin at the regional level  with affiliated U-17 clubs in the region.” 

For Procus Ghana Limited, they are looking to strengthen the future of Ghana football as they target the next generation. 

“As a brand, we believe if we begin with the grassroots, they will grow with us and at the same time they will become better as well,” the Marketing Manager of Procus Ghana Limited, Evans Kwofie said. 

“That is why we want to start from the juvenile level knowing very well they will grow with us and develop to become better footballers and athletes in future.”

He also mentioned attention will be on the Black Stars campaign at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Cup to be staged in North America 

While juvenile football will be the starting point of the partnership, Procus Ghana Limited will also make provisions for other national teams as well as the respective leagues. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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