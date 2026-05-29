Ghana Football Association launches UK Talent Identification Programme

Forty players of Ghanaian descent, born in the UK and currently playing in Category One academies, took part in the inaugural talent identification programme organised by the Ghana Football Association.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with Coach Hene Sporting Club, Ghanaians in the UK and Prince Lamona Consult, is aimed at identifying and engaging elite young talents to strengthen Ghana’s national teams for the future.

Players aged between U15 and U20 from leading academies including Chelsea FC, Everton FC, Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC were assessed during the session held in Bromley.

The exercise was overseen by GFA Technical Director Prof. Mintah and FIFA Talent Coach Stuart McLaren, alongside coaches from Coach Hene Sporting Club, who monitored standout performers throughout the programme.

Founder of Coach Hene Sporting Club, Emmanuel Afranie, described the programme as an important step in reconnecting talented young players of Ghanaian heritage with the national setup.

“There is so much Ghanaian talent across the UK, and this initiative gives these young players the opportunity to connect with their roots while showcasing their abilities to the Ghana Football Association. This is only the beginning, and we believe the future is very bright,” he said.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, praised the collaboration behind the programme and highlighted its long-term importance for Ghana football.

“Our vision is to build strong national teams for the future by identifying the best Ghanaian talents wherever they may be in the world. Programmes like this are critical to strengthening our talent pipeline and creating opportunities for young players to represent Ghana at the highest level,” he stated.

GFA Technical Director Prof. Mintah also expressed satisfaction with the quality displayed during the exercise.

“The level of talent and professionalism we witnessed here was very encouraging. These young players are developing in some of the best academies in the world, and initiatives like this allow us to engage them early and monitor their progress closely,” Prof. Mintah noted.

Following the success of the opening event, the Ghana Football Association is expected to expand the initiative to include Category Two and Three academies, as well as grassroots football across the UK and other parts of the world in the coming months.

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