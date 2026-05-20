Adom TV secures right to broadcast Black Stars friendlies ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Multimedia Group has secured an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to broadcast the Black Stars’ international friendly matches as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The deal will see Ghanaian football fans follow the Black Stars’ warm-up fixtures against Mexico, Wales, and a last one against a team yet to be confirmed.

All matches shall be live on Adom TV ahead of the tournament in North America.

Ghana will first face Mexico at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Friday, May 22, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

The match forms part of the Black Stars’ build-up to the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz and his squad will have another preparatory campaign with a second friendly against Wales on June 2 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Black Stars are gearing up for their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance and have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

Ghana will open its World Cup campaign against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17 before taking on England in Boston on June 23.

Their final group-stage fixture will be against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 27.

After suffering group-stage exits at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups, the Black Stars will be aiming for an improved showing in 2026 as they seek to progress beyond the opening round and make a significant impact on football’s biggest stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.