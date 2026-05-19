Black Stars legends to headline KN Foundation charity outreach for Nsawam Prison inmates

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Black Stars players will play a friendly match against inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison on Thursday, May 21, 2026, as some of the celebrated icons join hands with KN Foundation to give hope and support to inmates.
The outreach programme, organised by the KN Foundation in partnership with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), will combine football, music, health screening, and donations.
National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will also be there to register inmates who do nog health insurance cover in a day designed to inspire rehabilitation and human connection.
At the centre of the event will be a friendly football match involving Black Stars legends and inmates of the prison facility.
The exercise will also see the donation of 100 bags of rice, cooking oil, 24 footballs, and sets of jerseys to support the inmates and sporting activities within the prison.
Among the football personalities expected to grace the event are Ghana football great Abedi Ayew, former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Kuffour, GFA President Kurt Okraku, former Black Stars players Anthony Baffoe, Augustine Arhinful, and Yussif Chibsah, and many more.
New Edubiase and Port City FC owners Abdul Salam Yakubu and Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah are also expected to attend.
The occasion will further be boosted by performances from Ghanaian musicians, including D Cryme, Praye, Stay Jay, and Patapaa.
The event forms part of efforts to use sports and entertainment as tools for social inclusion, rehabilitation, and emotional support for inmates.
Beyond the football and performances, a health screening exercise will also be conducted for inmates during the programme.
The first edition of the KN Foundation outreach in partnership with PFAG was made in April 2025, with Oasis Montessori School donating to the prison inmates.
May institutions such as JDK Travel & Tours Ltd, Joan Gyan Foundation, Yes My Lord Company Ltd, and BuySimConnect have all supported this year's event.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 GMT at the Nsawam Prison grounds.
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