World Cup 2026: Injuries to key players ahead of tournament worrying – Kurt Okraku

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has admitted concerns over a growing list of injuries to key Black Stars players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The medical team of the national team are currently monitoring the fitness of several players, including Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Salisu, and Francis Abu, while Inaki Williams has also struggled for full fitness in recent weeks.
Speaking on sidelines of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Okraku acknowledged the concern but expressed confidence in the team’s resilience.
“I know we have some challenges with injuries to key players," he told Footie Centre.
"When I look at the list, it's quite worrying, but I derive my positivity from the fact that there is something in the Ghanaian; the indomitable spirit of the Ghanaian will always come up when the chips are so low, and I would want to believe that, with the unity of purpose that has been demonstrated by the entire nation as a result of the arrival of coach Carlos Queiroz, it would arouse extra energy in the Ghanaian player, to the 12th man, and we will find the right level of energy to be competitive.”
The Black Stars will face Panama, England and Croatia in Group I.
Carlos Queiroz has two friendly matches to assess the team before settling on his final squad for the tournament.
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