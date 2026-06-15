Over 50% of Barekese forest cover lost as reservoir capacity drops by 30% – GWL

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has raised alarm over extensive forest degradation around the Barekese Dam in the Ashanti Region, warning that continued encroachment on the reservoir's catchment area could threaten water supply to the Greater Kumasi metropolis.

According to the company, more than 50% of the forest cover surrounding the dam has been lost, leading to severe siltation that has reduced the reservoir's storage capacity by nearly 30%.

The Barekese Dam is a critical source of potable water for Kumasi and surrounding communities, producing more than 22 million gallons of water daily. However, officials say its long-term sustainability is under increasing threat from environmental degradation.

Illegal logging, indiscriminate farming, bush burning, sand winning and the expansion of human settlements have been identified as major drivers of the destruction of the dam's buffer zones.

Ghana Water Limited says the loss of forest cover has accelerated soil erosion, resulting in large volumes of sediment being washed into the reservoir. The situation has also contributed to declining raw water quality through increased turbidity and eutrophication.

Chief Manager of the Ashanti Production Region of Ghana Water Limited, Hanson Mensah Akutteh, warned that the consequences could be severe if immediate action is not taken.

“There’s a whole load of silt that runs from the degraded lands into the river where we abstract. We’ve silted almost 30%. If we don’t do something now, a time will come when we wouldn’t have the water available at all,” he said.

To help reverse the trend, Ghana Water Limited has partnered with the Forestry Commission and the Atwima Nwabiagya South District Assembly to undertake a large-scale tree planting exercise within the catchment area.

As part of the initiative, staff, students of Barekese Senior High School and local officials planted more than 5,000 tree seedlings on degraded lands around the reservoir.

The exercise involved the planting of indigenous and commercial tree species, including mahogany, cedrela and ofram, aimed at restoring forest cover and strengthening protection of the water source.

Dr Akutteh said restoring the forest ecosystem would provide multiple benefits beyond water conservation.

“This forest reduces evaporation, acts as a natural filter to improve water quality and reduces burden on treatment facilities. Restoring forest cover enhances climate resilience as the trees regulate local temperatures, improve rainfall patterns and reduce risks associated with droughts and flooding,” he explained.

The tree planting exercise forms part of Ghana's national tree planting campaign and broader efforts to restore degraded landscapes and build resilience against climate change.

Nkawie District Manager of the Forestry Commission, Abraham Essel, called for collective action to safeguard the dam's catchment area.

“Protecting the catchment is not the responsibility of one institution alone. Every tree planted today is an investment in clean water, healthier communities and a sustainable future,” he said.

Environmental experts have long warned that the degradation of water catchment areas poses a major threat to Ghana's water security. With Barekese supplying a significant portion of Kumasi's potable water needs, stakeholders say urgent conservation measures are needed to prevent a future water crisis in the country's second-largest city.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.