President Mahama praises GWL MD Adam Mutawakilu over Damongo Water Project progress

President John Dramani Mahama has commended the Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Adam Mutawakilu, popularly knonw as Garlus, for his efforts in advancing the Damongo Water Supply Project.

The President made the remarks during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA), held in Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region last weekend.

The GLYA holds annual rotational congresses during the Easter period, bringing together members to socialise and discuss the future direction of the association. This year’s gathering marked the association’s 50th anniversary.

In his address, President Mahama identified access to safe water as one of the key challenges facing the area, highlighting the Damongo Water Project as a major priority.

“With regards to access to safe water, we know it is a right and not a privilege. I want to thank my younger brother for the very good work he has done; we did not send him to the Ghana Water Company for nothing. He has done all the legwork, and I am happy to announce that just last week, the Minister for Finance signed the commitment letter for the Damongo Water Supply System to start. Garlus, well done, thank you very much,” he said.

The announcement was widely welcomed by residents and stakeholders, as the Damongo area has faced prolonged water challenges for more than a decade.

Since assuming office as Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited in January 2025, Mr Mutawakilu has undertaken reforms aimed at improving the company’s financial, administrative and operational systems. His efforts have focused on expanding the capacity of existing water systems and initiating new projects across the country.

Key projects under consideration include the Damongo Water Supply System, as well as water system upgrades in Tamale and Yendi.

Preliminary work for the Damongo project, including administrative and technical processes at Ghana Water Limited and the relevant ministry, has been completed. The commitment letter signed by the Minister for Finance on 31 March 2026 is expected to pave the way for procurement processes and the commencement of physical works later in the year.

President Mahama’s commendation was made in the presence of traditional authorities, including Buipewura Jinapor II, members of the Gonjaland Youth Association, senior government officials and residents of the area.

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