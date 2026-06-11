AfCFTA opens 1.4 billion market opportunity for Ghanaian businesses – Trade Ministry official

ACCRA, Aug. 18, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A man sits outside the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat office in Accra, capital of Ghana.

Ghanaian enterprises have been encouraged to strategically position themselves to harness the wide-ranging opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which opens access to a continental market of over 1.4 billion people.

The Acting Head of the National Coordination Office at the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Benjamin Asiam, observed that the agreement offers businesses a significant pathway to scale beyond domestic markets and participate in one of the world’s largest free trade blocs, he said during a panel discussion on “Unlocking Africa’s Single Market: How Can Ghanaian Businesses Win Under AfCFTA?” on Channel One TV on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Mr Asiam noted that Africa’s population of more than 1.4 billion, coupled with a gross domestic product exceeding $3 trillion, presents a compelling case for increased intra-African trade, arguing that such integration would help retain wealth within the continent and stimulate shared prosperity.

“We have a population of over 1.4 billion people and also a GDP of more than $3 trillion. And so if we trade with each other, we see Africa as one market, we trade with each other, we’ll benefit, the wealth of Africa will stay in Africa, and Africa will be better for it.”

Mr Asiam further explained that the AfCFTA, which connects 54 African countries, provides a framework for preferential trade arrangements among member states, thereby fostering a more competitive and integrated regional market.

He added that the agreement is particularly critical in addressing Africa’s historical dependence on exporting raw materials to external markets, a trend the pact seeks to gradually transform through value addition and expanded intra-continental commerce.

“Africa has been exporting raw materials to the rest of the world for a long period of time, and we are not benefiting. So this opportunity is a very critical one,” he said.

Mr Asiam said Ghana has demonstrated a strong commitment to the success of AfCFTA, having played a key role in the negotiations that led to the establishment of the agreement and the hosting of its Secretariat in Accra.

He stressed that the continent’s large population and growing economic output present significant opportunities for Ghanaian businesses seeking new markets for their products and services.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.