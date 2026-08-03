Full AfCFTA implementation will transform Africa – Dr Yamson

Dr Ishmael Yamson, the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, has described the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a critical step towards unlocking Africa’s economic potential and transforming the continent’s future.

He said while the establishment of AfCFTA marked a major milestone in Africa’s economic integration agenda, its success would depend on the commitment of member states to fully implement the agreement.

Dr Yamson made the remarks on Episode Eight of The Y’ello Chair, MTN’s vodcast platform that brings together African leaders and changemakers to discuss issues shaping the continent’s future.

“I think there is a realisation growing in Africa that we cannot continue to do the same things and expect different outcomes. Certain things must fundamentally change,” he said.

He stressed that countries must be supported to effectively execute the agreement, noting that its full implementation would fundamentally change Africa’s economic landscape.

“I think AfCFTA is a major step that Africa is taking. What we need to do is to make sure that countries are helped to share the burden and execute it fully. Because if we execute AfCFTA in full, Africa will be a different continent,” he said.

Dr Yamson said the successful implementation of AfCFTA would not only facilitate trade but also encourage the free movement of capital, resources and people across the continent.

He advocated the adoption of a continental immigration framework like that of the European Union to make it easier for Africans to move, work legally and contribute to the development of host countries while respecting their laws.

“There will not only be the movement of capital and resources but also the movement of people. We should agree on an immigration policy similar to what the European Union has successfully implemented,” he said.

Dr Yamson urged African countries to look beyond historical and linguistic differences and strengthen regional and continental cooperation.

He noted that despite the distinction between Anglophone and Francophone countries, particularly in West Africa, African nations shared a common destiny that should drive greater collaboration.

He said deeper economic integration would create larger markets, promote sustainable growth, and attract more investment to the continent.

Looking ahead, Dr Yamson said he envisioned an Africa where citizens could move freely across borders, governments were managed professionally, and corruption was effectively tackled to create opportunities for future generations.

He also identified Africa’s youthful population as one of its greatest strengths, noting that with nearly 70 per cent of the continent’s population under the age of 30, Africa had a unique opportunity to turn its demographic advantage into long-term economic growth.

Dr Yamson called for stronger collaboration between governments and the private sector to realise the continent’s development aspirations, saying “If we work together as one team chasing one goal, Africa will be a different continent. I hope we can make it.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.