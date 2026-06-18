Ghana International Bank and AfDB sign trade finance guarantee agreement

Ian Greenstreet, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank

Ghana International Bank Plc (GHIB) has signed a Confirming Bank Agreement with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) under its Transaction Guarantee Instrument, in a move aimed at expanding trade finance support across Africa.

The agreement positions GHIB within a select group of financial institutions approved under AfDB eligibility criteria, strengthening its role in facilitating cross-border trade and investment on the continent.

Under the facility, GHIB’s capacity to support importers, exporters and financial institutions engaged in international commerce will be enhanced. The arrangement is expected to improve access to trade finance, strengthen supply chains and support businesses operating across African and global markets.

The partnership also aligns with broader efforts to address Africa’s persistent trade finance gap and to advance the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to boost intra-African trade.

Commenting on the agreement, Ian Greenstreet, Chief Executive Officer of GHIB, described the development as a significant step in the bank’s growth strategy.

“This agreement with the African Development Bank represents a significant milestone for Ghana International Bank and our clients. It strengthens our ability to support businesses engaged in international trade and reinforces our commitment to facilitating economic growth and investment across Africa,” he said.

He added that GHIB’s position as a UK-regulated bank with strong African linkages enables it to serve as a bridge between African markets and global capital.

Mr Solomon Quaynor, Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation at the AfDB, said the partnership would be particularly impactful in low-income and transition economies.

“AfDB is delighted to partner with GHIB to support trade across Africa, especially in low-income countries and transition states such as Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Guinea and Liberia among others,” he said.

He noted that GHIB’s confirming bank capabilities align with the AfDB’s regional integration agenda and efforts to strengthen trade finance capacity among African financial institutions.

“With the increasing implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), AfDB has the strategic objective of reducing Africa's trade finance gap by enhancing the confirming bank capacity of African financial institutions such as GHIB for them to play an even bigger role in promoting intra-Africa trade,” he added.

GHIB said the partnership reinforces its long-term strategy to deepen trade finance solutions and expand its role in supporting businesses across the Africa–international markets corridor.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.