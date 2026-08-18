GoldBod to launch digital gold platform for Ghanaians, Africans

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, has announced plans to establish a gold tokenisation platform that will enable Ghanaians to buy, trade and use gold digitally.

He said the digital platform is expected to become widely accessible across the country, similar to the widespread use of mobile money, and will provide Ghanaians with a convenient way to participate in the gold market.

According to Mr Gyamfi, users of the platform will be able to create accounts, purchase digital gold, trade their holdings, transfer them as gifts and convert them into cash when needed.

"The GoldBod is also preparing to roll out a gold tokenisation programme in 2027 to promote fractional ownership of Ghana's gold resources by citizens and Africans.

Through this initiative, citizens with modest funds can participate in gold investment opportunities. The objective is simple, we must all own and share in the mineral wealth of our nation. Today, you can go to a mining town, and there are Ghanaians who have not seen gold before, and they don't own gold because all the gold that is produced is exported outside," he said on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

"That is why we are introducing Gold Tokenisation. It will allow you to own a fraction of Ghana's gold on your phone, just like you have money in your MoMo wallet. You can earn this gold, use it for payments, transfer it to a friend, and you can buy a gold token for your son as a birthday gift," he noted.

He said the initiative forms part of President John Mahama’s broader approach to reforming Ghana’s mining sector and ensuring that more Ghanaians benefit directly from the country’s gold resources.

Mr Gyamfi said the platform would also help deepen Ghanaians’ participation in the gold economy by making gold investment more accessible through digital technology.

He disclosed this at the National Mining Dialogue organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

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