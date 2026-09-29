2027 AFCONQ: Late goals seal 2-0 for Côte d’Ivoire against Somalia

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations have come under further pressure after Côte d’Ivoire snatched a late 2-0 victory over Somalia.

The Elephants appeared set to drop points after struggling to break down Somalia for much of the contest, but Yann Ghoho finally broke the deadlock in the 88th minute.

Bazamouna Touré then sealed the victory with a second goal deep into added time, handing Côte d’Ivoire all three points.

The result moves the Ivorians to six points from their opening two matches and into second place in Group C on goal difference, behind The Gambia, who earlier stunned Ghana with a 4-2 comeback victory in Accra.

The Black Stars are now bottom of the group without a point after two matches, leaving Carlos Queiroz’s side with a major uphill task in their bid to reach the 2027 AFCON.

Côte d’Ivoire could put themselves in a strong position to secure qualification when they face The Gambia in a double-header in November. Two victories would take the Elephants to 12 points and leave them within touching distance of qualification, depending on results elsewhere.

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