Minority demands full data on Ghana narcotics seizures, arrests and prosecutions since 2025

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns about what it describes as weaknesses in Ghana’s security systems, warning that they could expose the country to becoming a major transit point for narcotics.
The concerns were raised by the Minority’s spokesperson on Defence and Interior, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, ahead of Parliament’s emergency sitting on Tuesday, September 29, to discuss recent major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana.
The emergency sitting follows the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at France’s Port of Dunkirk in a container reportedly shipped from Ghana.
Rev. Fordjour said the development raised serious questions about the effectiveness of Ghana’s border controls and the response of state institutions responsible for preventing drug trafficking.
He said the Minority was demanding the publication of full, verifiable data on narcotics seizures, arrests and prosecutions recorded in the country since January 2025.
“We call on the executive to publish in real time with primary sourcing full and verifiable data on every narcotic seizure, arrest, prosecutions since January 2025, so that we no longer learn the state of our own borders from foreign customs officers,” he said.
The Minority spokesperson said the parliamentary inquiry should examine institutional and systemic weaknesses, including the possible involvement or complicity of state agencies, without prejudging cases before the courts.
“It will also look into the role and actions of possible complicity of state agencies,” he added.
Rev. Fordjour said any committee established by Parliament should have the authority to summon witnesses, compel the production of documents and conduct its proceedings publicly, except where national security considerations require otherwise.
He maintained that Parliament had a constitutional responsibility to demand accountability from the Executive rather than leave the matter solely to investigations initiated by government agencies.
“Parliament is not a spectator in this matter. The Constitution gives it the power to appoint committees, to summon and to demand answers,” he said.
The Minority also called on members of both sides of the House to support efforts to establish the facts, arguing that drug trafficking and substance abuse should not be treated as partisan issues.
“The trafficker does not check party cards. The young person destroyed by addiction does not ask which side of the House his member sits on,” Rev. Fordjour said.
He urged the government to make the requested information accessible to the public, arguing that transparency would help Ghanaians assess the country’s record in combating narcotics trafficking.
“If the government is confident in its record, it has nothing to fear from the truth,” he added.
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