Ghana and Philippines agree to boost trade, investment and labour mobility

Ghana and the Philippines have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, with both countries exploring new opportunities to expand business relations.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to organise business fora in Ghana and the Philippines to connect businesses and promote investment opportunities between the two countries. They also discussed plans to establish a Ghana-Philippines Chamber of Commerce to provide a platform for sustained private-sector engagement.

Minister Ablakwa welcomed the Philippines’ decision to establish an embassy in Ghana later this year, describing the move as an important development in the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The discussions also covered cooperation on labour mobility, with Ghana and the Philippines agreeing to exchange ideas and expertise on labour mobility agreements.

The proposed initiatives are expected to provide new avenues for commercial partnerships while strengthening institutional and people-to-people ties between Ghana and the Philippines.

The meeting underscores renewed efforts by both countries to broaden their bilateral relationship beyond diplomatic engagement to include trade, investment, business cooperation and labour mobility.

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