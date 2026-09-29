Tourism Minister calls for accelerated digital transformation of tourism sector 

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie has called for an accelerated digital transformation of Ghana’s tourism sector to make destinations more discoverable, accessible, and marketable.

She said the sector must embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital payment systems, social media, and online booking platforms to improve the promotion and delivery of tourism services.

The Minister made the call at the 2026 World Tourism Day celebration seminar on Sunday in Koforidua.

The celebration is on the theme "Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

Madam Gomashie said Ghana had rich and diverse tourism assets, urging communities to identify, celebrate, and promote their unique attractions and develop them into competitive tourism products.

She also encouraged investment in digital skills, content creation, customer service and entrepreneurship, particularly among young people and women.

The Tourism, Culture and Arts Minister stressed that AI should complement human creativity and productivity while safeguarding Ghana’s cultural identity, data and heritage.

Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, the Eastern Regional Minister, also advocated the integration of AI and the digital agenda into Ghana’s tourism development.

She said AI could personalise visitor experiences and improve destination management but cautioned that the digital transformation should be inclusive of all local stakeholders, including artisans and traditional authorities.

She said technology should be used ethically to amplify and protect Ghana’s cultural heritage and promote shared prosperity without threatening local identities.

The regional minister described the Eastern Expo theme, “Unlocking Opportunities for Sustainable Trade, Tourism and Investment,” as timely and appropriate.

Mrs Maame Efua Houadjeto, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said effective destination marketing must be supported by robust digital regulation and operational efficiency.

She noted that the Ghana Tourism Information System (GTIS) was a strategic digital platform designed to move tourism operators from cumbersome physical processes to seamless digital solutions for licensing, levy payments, and public verification.

She said the system would also ensure and promote inclusivity, particularly for operators in rural communities.

Ms Houadjeto said the GTA would intensify nationwide enforcement against non-compliant tourism businesses, urging operators to use the digital platforms to regularise their operations.

She said the move would enhance service standards, protect consumers, and strengthen Ghana’s position as a global tourism destination.

Odeefuo Oduro Boateng, Adaleen of the New Juaben Traditional Area, who represented the Omanhene, urged stakeholders to integrate tourism into everyday community life.

He said the Eastern Region’s natural and cultural attractions, including its landscapes and heritage, could be better promoted through modern technology and global partnerships.

He cited initiatives such as the Sunderland FC partnership as opportunities to tell Ghana’s tourism story more compellingly to the world.

Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, the Eastern Regional Director, GTA, said digital transformation and AI were no longer optional but essential for the survival of the modern tourism industry.

He noted that some tourism businesses that adopted virtual experiences and online systems survived and remained relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Nelson said attractions such as the Kwahu Mountains, Boti Falls and the region’s festivals were not enough on their own, stressing the need to use technology to redesign and effectively market tourism offerings.

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