Zigx Foundation supports 50 vulnerable mothers in Akwapim North

The Zigx Foundation for Sustainable Mining is supporting 50 vulnerable mothers in Akwapim North as part of its 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The beneficiaries are members of the Nhyiramma Foundation Widows and Single Mothers Association, which provides vulnerable women with support, empowerment opportunities and a platform to rebuild their lives.

As part of its 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Zigx Foundation for Sustainable Mining is supporting the 50 women as part of its commitment to improving the lives of women, children and underserved communities.

For many mothers, the greatest challenge is not the absence of dreams, but the lack of resources to turn those dreams into reality.

The initiative is more than a financial contribution. It is an investment in families, dignity and opportunity.

“Every Child Deserves the Best”

At the heart of Zigx Foundation for Sustainable Mining’s social intervention philosophy is a simple but powerful belief: every child deserves the best possible chance in life.

The Foundation recognises that when a mother struggles to provide food, education, healthcare and basic necessities, her children are often the first to feel the impact.

Supporting vulnerable mothers, therefore, becomes a way of supporting entire families and giving children a stronger foundation for the future.

This latest intervention forms part of Zigx Foundation for Sustainable Mining’s broader record of community development and social investment, particularly in communities connected to its mining activities.

Over the years, the Foundation has undertaken a number of initiatives aimed at improving access to education, healthcare and opportunities for vulnerable people. These include support towards the construction of schools, assistance with hospital bills for teenage mothers, and other interventions aimed at improving the welfare of people in mining communities.

Its work reflects an approach to mining that goes beyond economic activity to include responsibility towards the people and communities within which mining takes place.

Investing in mothers, investing in children

The 50 women benefiting from this initiative are members of the Nhyiramma Foundation Widows and Single Mothers Association, which was established to provide vulnerable women with support, empowerment opportunities and a platform through which they can rebuild their lives.

For many of these women, the responsibility of providing for their families rests heavily on their shoulders.

The intervention by Zigx Foundation for Sustainable Mining is therefore expected to provide much-needed support while reinforcing the message that vulnerable women do not have to face their challenges alone.

The initiative also aligns with Nhyiramma Foundation’s broader commitment to empowering women while creating better opportunities for the children and families who depend on them.

A commitment beyond the cheque

The partnership between the two foundations demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when organisations come together around a shared commitment to vulnerable communities.

For Zigx Foundation for Sustainable Mining, the support is part of its continuing CSR commitment for 2026 and builds on its previous interventions in communities where it has worked.

Its approach demonstrates that corporate social responsibility can be about more than donations. It can be about restoring dignity, creating opportunity and giving people the confidence to believe in a better tomorrow.

For the 50 mothers receiving support, the gesture carries a message that goes beyond the value of the assistance:

“You are seen. You matter. Your children matter. And your future is worth investing in.”

As Zigx Foundation for Sustainable Mining continues its community interventions, its belief remains clear:

“When we strengthen a mother, we strengthen a family; when we strengthen families, we strengthen communities; and when we invest in children, we invest in the future of Ghana.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.