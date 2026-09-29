National

Ghana opposes calls to abolish ICC, urges stronger action against crimes against humanity

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  29 September 2026 1:29pm
Screenshot
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana has rejected calls to abolish the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that the institution should instead be strengthened to ensure perpetrators of crimes against humanity are held accountable.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made this known while addressing the United Nations General Assembly during a session marking the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

Mr Ablakwa said the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration should serve as a renewed call for action against racism, racial discrimination and historical injustice.

“The ICC needs our protection, not our condemnation,” he said, adding that there must be severe consequences for those who commit crimes against humanity and flagrantly violate the declaration’s principles.

He noted that, 25 years after the declaration was adopted, the world continued to grapple with anti-Black racism, xenophobic attacks and devastating conflicts in Palestine and Sudan.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also questioned Africa’s continued absence from the permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council despite the continent’s population of about 1.4 billion.

Turning to the issue of reparatory justice, Mr Ablakwa said the legacy of slavery and the trafficking of enslaved Africans continued to contribute to inequalities in the present day.

He cited the adoption of a Ghana-led United Nations resolution this year declaring the trafficking of enslaved Africans the gravest crime against humanity as an important development in efforts towards reparatory justice.

He called for stronger international action to address the historical and contemporary injustices highlighted by the Durban Declaration and ensure greater accountability for violations of human rights.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group