Audio By Carbonatix
Apart from extorting money from Ghanaian car owners and politicians making money from procurement, what exactly is the rationale for the 2-yearly renewal of vehicle registration numbers?
When was the last time DVLA Officials physically examined any of the rickety trotro vehicles operating across Accra, the ‘space-to-space’ buses plying the Circle-Kaneshie-Odorkor route, some of the taxis operating in some suburbs (like Teshie) without proper functioning brakes?
How are those vehicles able to pass roadworthy checks by the DVLA and DVLA-approved centres in order to be issued with roadworthy certificates and stickers?
As usual, as with all taxation and levies in Ghana, this country and our weak Parliament continue to directly and indirectly tax the same small group of citizens to enrich the elite few (politicians and their private-sector cronies)!
Until anybody can explain why every 2 years I have to pay money to DVLA in order to get a sticker on my vehicle registration number plate, I find this another scheme to rip off Ghanaian car owners to enrich a few politicians and their private-sector collaborators.
When I run a search, ChatGPT Astra 6 only found certain States in the US and certain Provinces in Canada where vehicle registration number renewal exists.
And I will bet my last Cedi that some business owners who always win government contracts and who always have politicians backing them came up with this scheme to make money, not for road safety!
It’s another rip-off!!!
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