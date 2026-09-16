DVLA plans 24-hour services as digital transformation gathers pace

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has announced plans to expand extended operating hours into full 24-hour services as part of a major digital transformation agenda.

Mr Kotey said the Authority currently operates one 24-hour office at Adenta, while selected offices have extended their closing time from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Speaking at the 2026 mid-year review conference in Sunyani, held under the theme “Transforming DVLA for a digitally-driven and efficient 24-hour service culture,” he said the Authority was working to make more offices fully operational around the clock.

“What we want to achieve in the coming months is to see how best we can move the extended office hours to a full-fledged 24-hour office,” he said.

According to Mr Kotey, the DVLA has expanded its network from 33 offices it inherited in January 2025 by adding 29 new offices, with a 30th new office scheduled to begin operations at Tema Community One.

He also announced progress in clearing a backlog in licence production, saying, “All licences up to date have been printed. It’s only left with the lamination, which we are working very hard on.”

The CEO said the Authority’s newly introduced vehicle cloning detectors helped it impound nearly 230 vehicles within three months.

“We are going to check every car again before we assign a new number to the car,” he said, linking the measure to the impending introduction of a new number plate system.

Mr Kotey further revealed that DVLA enforcement teams had seized more than 30,000 fake number plates in recent months.

On digital reforms, he announced plans for an e-library, decentralised instant printing of driving licences, a queue management system and digitalised accident reports expected to begin in October.

He said the digital accident reporting system would require officers to visit accident scenes and capture their coordinates before reports could be completed.

The Authority is also preparing to introduce a points management system under which repeated traffic offences could result in licence suspension and mandatory retraining.

Mr Kotey said DVLA would also begin manufacturing its own number plates before embossing, with machines to be deployed across the regions. He indicated that Accra will have four machines while Kumasi will have three machines, adding that any other region will have one machine.

“We must all be together to ensure the smooth running of this very system,” he urged the staff, warning that one fraudulent vehicle registration could undermine the credibility of the entire system.

He said the reforms were aimed at making DVLA more digital, efficient, accessible and responsive to the public.

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