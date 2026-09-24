DVLA explains delinquency charges related to expired driver’s licences

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has clarified the legal basis for delinquency charges imposed on motorists who fail to renew their driver’s licences before expiry.

In a statement issued on September 24, the DVLA said the charges are provided for under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (LI 2519) and the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (LI 2512).

The Authority said motorists are responsible for ensuring that their licences remain valid and should renew them within one month before the expiry date.

Under the regulations, licences must be renewed every two years and replaced after six years from the date of issue. Licence holders are also required to renew personally after passing an eye test and providing evidence of training with a certified driver training institution.

The DVLA listed the delinquency charges for late renewals as follows:

One sticker: GH¢52

GH¢52 Two stickers: GH¢104

GH¢104 Seven to 12 months overdue: GH¢75

GH¢75 More than one year to two years overdue: GH¢111

GH¢111 More than two years overdue: GH¢148

The Authority urged motorists to renew their licences on time to avoid the additional charges.

It also disclosed that it sends SMS reminders to licence holders one month and two weeks before expiry, using the telephone numbers provided during the application process.

The DVLA said the clarification was intended to address concerns over charges at its service centres and reiterated its commitment to maintaining high driving standards.

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