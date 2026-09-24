DVLA explains delinquency charges related to expired driver’s licences

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has clarified the legal basis for delinquency charges imposed on motorists who fail to renew their driver’s licences before expiry.
In a statement issued on September 24, the DVLA said the charges are provided for under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (LI 2519) and the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (LI 2512).
The Authority said motorists are responsible for ensuring that their licences remain valid and should renew them within one month before the expiry date.
Under the regulations, licences must be renewed every two years and replaced after six years from the date of issue. Licence holders are also required to renew personally after passing an eye test and providing evidence of training with a certified driver training institution.
The DVLA listed the delinquency charges for late renewals as follows:
- One sticker: GH¢52
- Two stickers: GH¢104
- Seven to 12 months overdue: GH¢75
- More than one year to two years overdue: GH¢111
- More than two years overdue: GH¢148
The Authority urged motorists to renew their licences on time to avoid the additional charges.
It also disclosed that it sends SMS reminders to licence holders one month and two weeks before expiry, using the telephone numbers provided during the application process.
The DVLA said the clarification was intended to address concerns over charges at its service centres and reiterated its commitment to maintaining high driving standards.
Latest Stories
-
Mahama demands unconditional return of African artefacts and human remains
2 minutes
-
‘Gov’t doesn’t understand our plight; 8% fare hike is too small’ – Kumasi drivers
3 minutes
-
Court grants two persons bail in alleged GH₵127m cyber theft case
5 minutes
-
Salomey Baffoe bail denied: Cyber-related investigation poses risk of witness interference – High Court
14 minutes
-
Court is being too ‘high-handed’ by keeping Salomey Awiti Baffoe in custody – Criminologist
15 minutes
-
Lawyer for Salomey Baffoe appeals bail refusal, petitions CJ to intervene
19 minutes
-
Washington State delegation explores healthcare partnership with Ghana Medical Trust Fund
23 minutes
-
BoG backs cedi payments for Ghana-China trade
24 minutes
-
EPA shuts down Earl International mining operation at Gbane over environmental breaches
27 minutes
-
GoldBod resumes significant gold shipments, supporting reserves – BoG
29 minutes
-
FX interventions are rules-based, not discretionary-BoG
34 minutes
-
DVLA explains delinquency charges related to expired driver’s licences
41 minutes
-
High Court denies bail application for Salomey Awiti Baffoe
43 minutes
-
GES urges communities to help provide kitchens for school feeding programme
50 minutes
-
Mahama invokes Nkrumah, says Ghana’s freedom must serve Africa
51 minutes