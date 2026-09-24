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‘Gov’t doesn’t understand our plight; 8% fare hike is too small’ – Kumasi drivers

Source: adomonline  
  24 September 2026 3:48pm
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Commercial transport operators in Kumasi have rejected the proposed 8% increase in transport fares, describing it as inadequate to meet the rising cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance.

The drivers argue the frequent increases in fuel prices and the rising cost of spare parts and other operational expenses have made it difficult for them to make a decent income under the current fares.

According to them, the latest fare adjustment does not reflect the realities confronting commercial drivers, who are struggling to support their families amid the rising cost of living.

Some of the drivers told Adom News that they were being treated unfairly, despite the increasing cost of running their businesses.

“We have families to take care of, but we are now working without making enough income. Prices of almost everything have gone up, yet drivers are always the ones being cheated,” some of the drivers lamented.

The Chairman of the Concerned Transport Operators at Anloga Junction, Abubakar Issah, described the 8% increase as inadequate but said they would comply with the decision of their union.

“Since the fuel price started increasing, we have not added even a pesewa to our fares. We were expecting at least 25% or 30%, but unfortunately, we did not get that,” he said.

Meanwhile, some passengers have expressed concern about the impact of the fare increase on their livelihoods.

They appealed to the government and transport authorities to reconsider the adjustment, arguing that commuters are already struggling to cope with the current cost of transportation.

“The drivers have already increased the fares, so there is no need for another increase. They should maintain what we are already paying,” some passengers said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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