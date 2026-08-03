“These are not normal times; let’s all sacrifice” – Energy Ministry appeals to GPRTU over fare hikes

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has appealed to commercial transport operators to exercise patience and reconsider plans to increase transport fares following government's intervention to reduce diesel prices by GH¢2 per litre.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, August 3, the Spokesperson for the Ministry, Richmond Rockson, acknowledged the concerns of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and consumers over the rising cost of fuel but insisted that the current global energy crisis requires collective sacrifice.

"These are not normal times, and I share the concerns of the drivers. I share the concerns of consumers because in the last few months, we've seen the steep rise of prices as a result of geopolitics," he said.

Mr Rockson said government’s decision to reduce the price of diesel was aimed at cushioning both consumers and commercial drivers who have been hit by rising fuel costs.

"When you have to spend extra money to buy fuel, obviously you and I will complain. But these are not normal times," he added.

His comments follow concerns from the GPRTU that the GH¢2 per litre diesel reduction will not significantly change their operating costs and may only reduce the level of a planned fare adjustment.

The transport union had earlier proposed a 30% increase in fares, citing increases in fuel prices and other operational expenses.

Mr Rockson, however, argued that although the intervention may not completely resolve the challenges facing the transport sector, it would provide meaningful relief.

"The government has intervened. It may not be enough, as some have mentioned, but definitely it is going to go a long way to cushion consumers," he said.

He urged stakeholders to monitor developments in the international petroleum market, noting that global geopolitical events continue to have a direct impact on fuel prices in Ghana.

"Let us observe, and let us see what the international market says. We are hopeful that we will see positive signs... so let us observe, and let us all sacrifice," he said.

According to him, Ghana had previously experienced reductions in fuel prices when global conditions improved and expressed optimism that similar trends could return.

"Indeed, in the last few weeks, we had seen prices come down in the international market as a result of the ceasefire. Unfortunately, it started again and then they pushed up. Just as we had seen prices go down at a point below GH¢10, we are hopeful that we'll get to those levels when normal times resume," he added.

Mr Rockson's comments come as transport operators continue to push for adjustments in fares, citing the impact of rising fuel prices on their businesses.

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