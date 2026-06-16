GPRTU eyes cashless transport system to curb armed robbery attacks on drivers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced plans to introduce a cashless payment system across its transport stations in a move aimed at improving fare collection and protecting commercial drivers from armed robbery attacks.
According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, the proposed system will allow passengers to make payments electronically and receive receipts, eliminating the need for drivers and their mates to carry large sums of cash during daily operations.
Mr. Amoah explained that under the new arrangement, drivers would no longer be responsible for handling most fare payments directly. Instead, station management would oversee the collection of funds and subsequently disburse proceeds to drivers.
Mr. Amoah explained that under the new arrangement, drivers would no longer be responsible for handling most fare payments directly. Instead, station management would oversee the collection of funds and subsequently disburse proceeds to drivers.
He noted that the initiative forms part of the union’s broader digitalisation agenda and is expected to reduce the risks associated with cash-based transport operations.
The GPRTU believes the move could significantly improve the safety of drivers, many of whom have fallen victim to armed robbery attacks while returning home with their daily sales.
“Once the money is paid through the system, records will be generated and receipts issued, making transactions more transparent and secure,” he said.
The announcement comes at a time when discussions around digital payments in commercial transport have intensified following a viral social media video involving a dispute over a mobile money fare transaction.
While mobile money payments are currently not mandatory in commercial vehicles, the GPRTU says the proposed cashless platform is intended to provide a standardised and safer payment system for both passengers and transport operators.
The union says work is ongoing to develop the system and finalise modalities for its implementation.
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