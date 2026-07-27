Transport operators threaten 30% fare increase over rising fuel costs

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has warned that transport fares could increase by 30% if the government fails to act on rising fuel prices, saying drivers are struggling to cope with escalating operating costs.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said the union had issued the government an ultimatum to address fuel prices but had yet to receive any response.

He explained that although the union also remains concerned about the high cost of spare parts, lubricants and taxes, fuel prices have become the most pressing issue for transport operators.

"We proposed last week that government should do something about petroleum products... But government promised fuel prices would come down, and that is not what we are seeing," he said.

According to him, the deadline given to the government expired last Saturday without any engagement.

"Last week we gave government a three-day ultimatum. The period we gave the government ended last Saturday. As I speak, we have not heard anything from them. The leadership is now moving to meet the Transport Ministry to find out what the problem is. If nothing changes, we cannot do anything other than implement a 30% increase in transport fares," he warned.

Mr Amoah noted that some commercial drivers are spending almost their entire daily earnings on fuel, making it increasingly difficult to remain in business.

He said the union is seeking an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Transport in the hope of finding a solution before any fare adjustment is announced.

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