Trapped driver rescued after accident on Kintampo–Tamale highway

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rescued a driver who was trapped inside a truck following a vehicular accident on the Kintampo–Tamale Highway.
The accident occurred at Water Falls Junction on Friday, August 14, 2026, after a Shacman trailer loaded with packs of bottled drinks and travelling from Kumasi to Buipe was involved in a crash.
The GNFS received a distress call at about 4:36 p.m. and immediately dispatched a rescue team to the scene.
The team, led by ASTNO Agyekum Emmanuel, arrived at about 4:46 p.m. and found the driver trapped inside the vehicle.
Firefighters quickly assessed the situation and commenced rescue operations to extricate the driver from the wreckage.
The driver was successfully freed and transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
The rescue team subsequently secured the accident scene before returning to the station after completing the operation.
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