Tanker explosion on Akosombo–Tema Highway leaves one dead, another critically injured

A devastating tanker crash and fire on the Akosombo–Tema Highway at Teye Kwame has left one person dead and another critically injured after a fuel tanker overturned and was completely engulfed in flames in the early hours of Sunday, 28th June 2026.

According to a post shared on Facebook, the Somanya Municipal Fire Station confirmed that it received a distress call at 4:41 a.m. and immediately dispatched a five-member firefighting crew led by Station Officer II (StnOII) Oteng to the scene of the incident.

On arrival, the fire crew was met with a severely overturned tanker already fully ablaze, with flames intensifying rapidly and posing a significant risk of explosion along the major highway corridor.

Firefighters quickly deployed foam to suppress the fire and prevent it from spreading further or triggering secondary explosions.

After sustained firefighting operations, the blaze was brought under control at 5:58 a.m and fully extinguished by 6:03 a.m.

Emergency responders noted that the intervention helped to prevent a wider disaster, given the volatile nature of fuel tankers and the proximity of the crash to a busy transportation route.

Tragically, one male victim, believed to be the driver of the tanker, was found burnt beyond recognition at the scene. The intensity of the fire made identification impossible at the time of recovery.

The driver’s mate survived the inferno but sustained severe burn injuries. He was rescued and rushed by ambulance to Akuse Hospital for urgent medical attention, where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition has been described as serious.

The tanker was completely destroyed by the fire, leaving only a charred skeletal frame of the vehicle. Fire personnel and emergency teams had to exercise extreme caution during operations due to the risks of residual heat and possible fuel leakage.

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