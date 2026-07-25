Fuel tanker, kia frontier collide head-on at Fianko

Audio By Carbonatix
Two people sustained injuries following a head-on collision involving a fuel tanker and a Kia Frontier at Fianko, Family Village, in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, July 22.
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded to the emergency after receiving a distress call at approximately 5:41 p.m.
The collision involved a DAF fuel tanker transporting an estimated 54,000 litres of fuel and a Kia Frontier light truck.
Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene and carried out a thorough search to determine whether any occupants were trapped in the wreckage. The rescue team confirmed that no individuals were entrapped in either vehicle.
According to preliminary findings, the Kia Frontier allegedly lost control of its steering, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with the oncoming fuel tanker. The impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles.
Two male casualties were recorded at the scene. Authorities have not yet released their identities or provided updates on the severity of their injuries.
Given the large volume of fuel being transported by the tanker, firefighters immediately secured the accident scene to minimize the risk of fire or explosion.
The Ghana National Fire Service implemented the necessary safety measures before handing over the scene for subsequent recovery and clearance operations.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, although initial reports suggest that the Kia Frontier's loss of steering control may have been a contributing factor.
Latest Stories
-
US immigration judge had no jurisdiction to rule on Ofori-Atta’s criminal case – Inusah Fuseini
26 minutes
-
Final repatriation phase begins as another batch of Ghanaians is expected to leave South Africa
27 minutes
-
Atta Akyea urges patience in Ofori-Atta’s case, calls for voluntary return
36 minutes
-
Wontumi should not be made a sacrificial lamb to deter illegal mining – Atta Akyea
46 minutes
-
Wontumi to appeal conviction next week, seek bail pending appeal- Atta Akyea
46 minutes
-
Trump orders Smithsonian to post warnings about ‘inaccurate’ US history
1 hour
-
Woman dies and child injured in collision between car and truck
1 hour
-
Trump takes swipes at press during White House Correspondents’ Dinner
1 hour
-
Atta Akyea says AG’s position supports Wontumi’s no-case submission argument
2 hours
-
Ghana seeks stronger economic partnership with Egypt ahead of 70 years of diplomatic relations
2 hours
-
Atta Akyea disputes judge’s conclusions on evidence in Wontumi illegal mining case
2 hours
-
North East Regional Minister inspects development projects, warns conflict-prone communities
2 hours
-
Wontumi is not a political prisoner but common convict – Inusah Fuseini
2 hours
-
Wontumi not a political prisoner; court’s ruling was fair and square – Prof Appiagyei Atua
2 hours
-
Wontumi case: We can’t run an ambulance justice system – Atta Akyea
2 hours