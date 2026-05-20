GNFS prevents possible fuel tanker explosion on Fume–Biakpa stretch

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) averted a possible fuel tanker explosion following an accident along the Fume–Biakpa stretch in the Volta Region on Monday night.

Personnel from the Anfoega Fire Station responded swiftly to the incident at about 10:54 p.m. after a DAF fuel tanker with registration number GC 4091-Z overturned by the roadside while travelling from Accra to Yendi.

According to the GNFS, the tanker veered off the road and overturned under circumstances yet to be disclosed.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately shut down the vehicle’s engine to remove any possible source of ignition and prevent the highly flammable fuel from catching fire.

The fire crew also applied foam concentrate to cool the tanker and contain the situation, successfully preventing a potential explosion.

The accident caused extensive damage to the truck’s head compartment and bulk tank.

Despite the severity of the crash, no fire outbreak or casualties were recorded.

The GNFS commended the quick response of the Anfoega Fire Station personnel, whose timely intervention helped avert what could have become a major disaster along the stretch.

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