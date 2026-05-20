Police officer catches baby dropped from window of burning home

Audio By Carbonatix
Body cam footage shows the moment a baby was caught by a police officer, after a mother threw the infant from a window during a house fire in Kalamazoo, in the US state of Michigan.
After arriving on the scene, the officer spotted the mother through the upstairs window. He told her to kick out the screen window and drop her baby to him. He then caught the baby moments later.
Both the mother and baby were transported to a hospital for precautionary evaluation, but "neither sustained injuries", the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
Officials added that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
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