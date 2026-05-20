Ghana Shippers’ Authority defends new container charge reforms amid legal challenge

Prof Ransford Gyampo, CEO, Ghana Shippers Authority

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has defended its ongoing reforms of the Container Administrative Charge (CAC), insisting the measures are intended to curb excessive port charges and reduce the cost of doing business in Ghana despite strong opposition and legal action from some shipping lines and agents.

In a statement issued on 20th May 2026, the Authority said it initiated a comprehensive review of the Container Administrative Charge under the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), following “persistent complaints and concerns from importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and trade associations regarding the high charges imposed by Shipping Lines and their Agents for the release of cargo at Ghana’s ports.”

According to the Authority, the review followed extensive industry analysis, comparative studies across competing ports in the West African sub-region, and consultations with major stakeholders, including shipping lines, freight forwarders, trade associations and the Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG).

The GSA stated that the process led to the adoption of what it described as “a balanced regulatory approach” that retains the container-based charging structure while introducing “a regulatory ceiling to prevent excessive and arbitrary pricing.”

The Authority disclosed that it formally notified shipping lines and agents on 20th March 2026 of a regulatory cap of GH¢550 per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) for the Container Administrative Charge, initially scheduled to take effect from 1st May 2026.

However, it said the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, subsequently directed that implementation of the revised structure be deferred to 1st July 2026 while approving “an interim regulatory cap of GH¢720 per TEU pending final determination of the matter.”

The statement noted that following the announcement of the reforms, some shipping lines and agents, particularly members of SOAAG, mounted “strong opposition” to the directive through petitions, actions by some workers grouped under the Coalition of Concerned Shipping Line Workers, and eventually legal action seeking an injunction against the Authority.

The legal challenge was reportedly filed on Friday, 22nd May 2026.

Despite the opposition, the Ghana Shippers’ Authority said it remains resolute in carrying out its mandate as regulator of the commercial shipping industry.

“The GSA assures the shipping public that it remains unfazed, resilient and committed to performing its role as a regulator of the commercial shipping industry,” the statement said.

It added that the Authority would “mount a spirited defence against every legal battle aimed at undermining the vision” of President John Dramani Mahama to reduce the cost of doing business in Ghana.

The Authority further appealed to stakeholders and the shipping public to remain calm and continue cooperating with ongoing engagements as consultations continue within the maritime and logistics sector.

The latest development follows weeks of debate over the revised Container Administrative Charge, which has generated mixed reactions from importers, exporters and shipping operators. While business groups, including the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA), have welcomed moves to cap the charges and reduce port costs, some shipping lines and agents have opposed the reforms over concerns about their impact on operations.

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