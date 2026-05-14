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Ghana Shippers’ Authority postpones revised container charge to July

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  14 May 2026 4:47am
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The Ghana Shippers’ Authority has delayed the implementation of the revised Container Administrative Charge to July 1, 2026, following concerns raised by stakeholders within the shipping and logistics industry over increasing port costs.

The revised levy had initially been scheduled to take effect on May 1, but authorities say the postponement will create room for further consultations with shipping lines, freight forwarders, importers, exporters and other industry players.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, May 13, the Authority explained that the additional engagement period is intended to help develop a pricing structure that balances industry concerns with the need to maintain competitiveness within Ghana’s trade and logistics sector.

As part of interim measures, the Transport Minister has also directed the immediate enforcement of a temporary cap on the charge to help stabilise costs for businesses using the ports. Under the directive, the Container Administrative Charge must not exceed GH¢720 per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit for both imports and exports.

The decision is expected to provide some relief to businesses that have repeatedly complained about rising port-related fees and their effect on import and export operations.

Industry operators have warned that rising administrative and logistics costs could undermine Ghana’s competitiveness and place additional strain on businesses already facing high transport and supply chain expenses.

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority further urged stakeholders to comply with the temporary arrangements while consultations continue ahead of the final determination expected later in July.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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