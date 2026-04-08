Majority of Ghanaian importers lack awareness of cargo insurance – Gyampo

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has raised concerns over the limited understanding of cargo insurance among importers, cautioning that the situation leaves many businesses vulnerable to avoidable losses.
Addressing participants at a sensitisation seminar on mandatory local insurance for imports on April 8, Prof. Gyampo revealed that nearly 75 per cent of importers lack adequate knowledge of cargo insurance, including their rights and responsibilities within the shipping process.
He further disclosed that although most imports into Ghana operate under the Cost-Insurance-Freight (CIF) model, only about 6 per cent of these shipments are insured through local providers, raising questions about the level of protection available to traders.
According to him, the reliance on foreign insurance firms has also led to significant capital outflows, depriving the domestic insurance sector of much-needed revenue and growth opportunities.
“It is also obvious that insurance premiums paid abroad deprive the local insurance industry of revenue that could otherwise stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and enhance technical capacity within Ghana’s financial services sector,” he stated.
Cargo insurance serves as a safeguard for goods in transit, protecting them against risks such as theft, damage, or loss.
However, Prof. Gyampo stressed that when such insurance is secured from foreign entities, Ghana loses out on the economic benefits unless local firms are engaged.
Latest Stories
-
Keep the money in Ghana – Gov’t enforces local cargo insurance
1 hour
-
US Army veteran charged with leaking classified information to journalist
2 hours
-
Dr. Dre joins Forbes billionaires list as second-richest hip-hop artist with $1 billion fortune
2 hours
-
Trump administration cannot nix legal status of 5,000 Ethiopians, US judge rules
2 hours
-
Libya announces new oil and gas discoveries with three major energy companies
2 hours
-
Oil rises as investors remain wary US-Iran ceasefire will open supply flow
2 hours
-
Police arrest suspect over church threat video
4 hours
-
Eight appear in court as police intensify crackdown on illicit drugs in Tamale
4 hours
-
Motorist remanded in custody for hitting four-year-old girl
5 hours
-
Mobile money vendor robbed at Ziope
5 hours
-
Benin’s Finance Minister Wadagni seeks his own mandate in election
5 hours
-
GNFS retrieves body of unidentified man from Asylum Down drain
5 hours
-
CAF’s Motsepe to visit both Senegal and Morocco amid AFCON fallout
5 hours
-
Edmond Boateng takes up secretary role at Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana
5 hours
-
Armed men kill 20 and abduct others in northwestern Nigeria villages
6 hours