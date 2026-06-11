Aflao youth demand justice for slain MoMo vendor, Christopher Ahordo after key suspect escaped custody

Some youth of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region are demanding justice for Christopher Ahordo, a Mobile Money vendor, who was allegedly shot dead during a robbery incident in April 2025.

They questioned the police's inability to conclude their investigations and arrest the perpetrators after the prime suspect escaped from the cell in Adaklu.

The youth group picketed at the Ketu Divisional Police Headquarters, calling for swift action from the police and appealing to the Inspector General of Police to intervene.

Christopher Ahordo, a resident of Aflao, who operated a MoMo shop in the Diamond Cement area, met his untimely death on 28th April 2025, at his shop.

Reports indicated he was shot and stabbed during a robbery. The attackers reportedly made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The police quickly arrested suspects, including Ali Tahibu, identified as the prime suspect. However, Ali was later reported to have escaped from the cell at the Adaklu Area 51 police station.

About one year and three months later, Aflao youths are questioning the progress of the investigations into Christopher Ahordo's case by protesting at the Ketu Divisional Police Headquarters in Tokor.

The Youth Leader, Edem Viglo Mensah, said that the jailbreak incident, coupled with the failure to produce the suspect in court within the legally mandated 48 hours, undermines the justice system.

He requested the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the disappearance of the prime suspect and take disciplinary actions against the officers found culpable.

He said the Police Command must “review the conduct of case officers Nukporwoe Kwaku Kwao and Everton Kofi Kwao regarding the failure to present suspects in court within the legally mandated 48-hour period” and “provide a detailed report to the public explaining the circumstances of the suspect's escape and the measures being taken to prevent similar incidents.”

Mr Viglo Memsah entreated the police to arrest the prime suspect, Ali Tahibu and ensure he and his accomplices pay the price for their “heinous act”.

“[The Police must] ensure the immediate recapture of the escaped suspect, Ali Tahibu, and guarantee his continued safe custody pending court proceedings. Reaffirm commitment to upholding all criminal procedure laws and international human rights standards in criminal investigations.”

“The murder of Christopher Ahordo demands a swift and just resolution. However, the procedural failures outlined in this petition, particularly the violation of the 48-hour detention rule and the escape of a key suspect from police custody, undermine public confidence in the justice system and deny justice to the victim and his family.”

“We trust that the IGP will treat these matters with the utmost seriousness and take decisive action to address these grave concerns”, he concluded.

The Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive, Nicholas Kwabla Worclachie, who received a petition from the youth group, expressed confidence in the country’s justice system.

He assured them that all concerns and demands raised would be addressed appropriately according to the laws of Ghana.

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