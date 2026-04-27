Aflao traditional council urges government to fast-track modern market project 

The Aflao Traditional Council has called on the Government to expedite action on the construction of the proposed Aflao Modern Market, describing the delay as a setback to local economic development.

The appeal was made during an engagement between the Council and a government delegation, which included the Volta Regional Minister, the Member of Parliament of the area, the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and the Volta Regional Council of State Member.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the meeting, Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V, Senior Divisional Chief of Teshie-Aflao, said the project was long overdue, stressing that the Traditional Council had fulfilled all requirements to pave the way for its commencement.

He noted that although the project initially received considerable attention, focus appeared to have shifted following the announcement of the 24-hour economy market initiative, leaving the Aflao Modern Market project stalled.

Torgbi Vedzesu disclosed that the Volta Regional Minister had requested families who released land for the project to provide formal letters of entry to enable government to begin work without further delay.

While expressing concern over the prolonged delay, he said the Council remained hopeful that assurances given by the Regional Minister would translate into swift action.

He emphasised that the completion of the market would significantly boost economic activities in the municipality, create employment opportunities for residents, and improve livelihoods.

The Chief highlighted the strategic importance of Aflao as a major border town, noting that a modern market facility would enhance cross-border trade between Ghana and Togo, improve revenue generation, and provide a more organised and secure trading environment for merchants.

“A modern market will not only create jobs but also support small-scale businesses, improve sanitation, and facilitate efficient trading, especially in a busy border community like Aflao,” he said.

In July 2025, President John Dramani Mahama announced a Chinese grant to support the construction of the Aflao Modern Market during the sod-cutting ceremony for Phase Two of the Blekusu-Agavedzi Sea Defence Project.

The proposed market is expected to boost economic activities, expand trading opportunities, and strengthen the commercial significance of the Ketu South Municipality.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.