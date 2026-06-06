Ecobank pays first dividend since 2022 as shareholders approve $40m payout

Shareholders of Ecobank Group have given the green light for a $40 million dividend payment – the first time the pan-African lender is paying out to investors since 2022. The decision was made at the Group’s 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lomé, Togo, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The dividend of 0.16 US cents per share signals what the bank calls a major turning point. It follows a strong financial performance in 2025, which Ecobank says proves its “Growth, Transformation and Returns” (GTR) strategy is finally delivering tangible results for shareholders.

Record profits and leaner operations

For the year ending December 31, 2025, Ecobank reported a record Profit Before Tax of $801 million – a 21 percent jump from the previous year. Net revenues also rose 17 percent to $2.45 billion.

Even more telling, the bank’s pre-provision, pre-tax operating profit surged 29 percent to $1.265 billion, showing that its core businesses across Africa are firing on all cylinders.

At the same time, Ecobank has become more efficient. Its cost-to-income ratio hit a record low of 48.3 percent – a sign that management is keeping a tight lid on expenses while growing revenue.

Strong enough to pay again

A key reason Ecobank could resume dividends is its healthy capital position. The Group’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.7 percent – roughly 420 basis points above the regulatory minimum. That gave the board enough comfort to reward shareholders without compromising the bank’s stability.

Shareholders at the AGM approved all resolutions put before them, including the audited financial statements, the dividend payment, and the re-election of directors. They also welcomed the appointment of Mrs. Cathia Lawson Hall as a new member of the Board.

‘A reflection of our resilience’

Speaking at the AGM, Ecobank Group Chairman Papa Madiaw Ndiaye did not hide his satisfaction.

“Our strong 2025 financial performance has marked the return to dividend payments to our shareholders,” he said. “This $40 million dividend is a direct reflection of the resilience of our unrivalled pan-African model, institutional maturity and our staff’s skill and discipline.”

He added that the Group’s diversified presence across multiple African markets and sectors allows it to seize growth opportunities while staying resilient through economic ups and downs.

GTR strategy paying off

Group CEO Jeremy Awori also struck an optimistic tone, noting that shareholders had once again thrown their weight behind the GTR strategy.

“Thanks to our deliberate and structured approach to growth, we are bringing value to our shareholders while transforming payments and trade across our 34 markets,” Awori said.

“Steadily, our pan-African model is building the infrastructure that will enable the future of the continent’s financial architecture.”

What this means for customers and markets

For the ordinary customer, the return to dividends may not mean much directly. But industry watchers see it as a vote of confidence in Ecobank’s long-term health. A profitable, well-capitalised bank with disciplined spending is generally better positioned to invest in digital services, expand its reach, and weather economic shocks.

With operations in 34 sub-Saharan African countries, plus offices in France, the UK, the UAE, and China, Ecobank serves over 30 million customers across consumer, commercial, corporate and investment banking.

If the 2025 results are anything to go by, the bank’s leadership believes the best is yet to come.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.