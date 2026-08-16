GMet warns of severe rainstorm across northern Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather warning for parts of northern Ghana following the observation of a severe rainstorm over northern Benin.

The storm is forecast to move westward and could affect parts of the Upper East, North East, Northern, Upper West and Savannah regions tonight and into the morning hours.

According to GMet, the weather system could bring strong to gusty winds, frequent lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially creating hazardous conditions for residents and motorists.

In a notice released on Sunday, August 16, GMet urged residents in the affected areas to take precautionary measures and seek shelter during periods of heavy rain and lightning.

It advised the public to avoid open spaces and isolated trees during the storm because of the risk associated with lightning and strong winds.

Motorists have also been cautioned to exercise care on the roads, particularly during heavy rainfall, when visibility could be reduced and roads become slippery.

GMet further encouraged residents to monitor official weather updates for developments and further guidance as the storm moves towards the country.

In case of emergencies, the public has been advised to contact the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on 0302 964 884 or 0291 913 077, or dial 112.

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