Slight coastal rain, evening thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana – GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain over parts of the middle, transition, and northern sectors later today, following a predominantly cloudy morning across much of the country, while cautioning that sea conditions will remain rough.

According to the agency's latest 18-hour weather outlook, slight rainfall is expected during the morning along sections of the coastline and a few inland communities, with mostly cloudy skies prevailing over the rest of the country. Patches of mist and fog are also expected over mountainous and forest areas, reducing visibility during the early hours.

GMet said motorists travelling through forested and elevated areas should exercise caution, as the early-morning mist could reduce visibility before gradually clearing as temperatures rise.

The agency forecasts that northern Ghana will experience sunny conditions during the afternoon, while the southern half of the country will remain under alternating cloudy conditions. These cloud build-ups are expected to trigger light rainfall over a few coastal communities before thunderstorms develop later in the day.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect parts of the middle, transition and northern belts from late afternoon into the evening. Communities including Ho, Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Kintampo, Tamale, Yendi, Bolgatanga and other surrounding areas could experience thunderstorm activity as the weather becomes more unstable.

Along the coast, residents of Accra, Aflao, Anloga, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast and Takoradi are expected to experience slight rain during the morning, with conditions becoming mostly cloudy or partly cloudy through the afternoon before easing into the evening.

In the forest zone, including Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai, misty conditions are expected to dominate the morning, followed by brighter weather during the afternoon. However, isolated thunderstorms are forecast to develop in some areas later in the evening.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from about 30 degrees Celsius along the coast to 35 degrees Celsius across the northern sector, while minimum temperatures will vary between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius nationwide.

GMet has also maintained its warning on marine conditions, indicating that the state of the sea will remain rough. The agency has therefore advised fisherfolk, commercial boat operators and other users of the marine environment to exercise caution.

The agency urged the public to stay updated on weather advisories, particularly in areas expected to experience thunderstorms later in the day, while motorists are encouraged to drive carefully in locations affected by early morning mist or rainfall.

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