27-year-old spiritualist arrested over alleged attempt to use 11-year-old girl for ritual

A 27-year-old spiritualist has been arrested after residents of Lamtey in the Ga South Municipality near Kasoa allegedly caught him attempting to use an 11-year-old schoolgirl for ritual purposes.

The suspect, identified as Okomfo C Prof, was reportedly seen entering an uncompleted building with the girl, raising suspicion among residents in the area.

According to residents, the girl’s cries from inside the building prompted them to intervene. They reportedly entered the premises, rescued the girl and apprehended the suspect.

A search of the suspect’s belongings allegedly led to the discovery of a bag containing items believed by residents to be human bones.

The suspect, who is said to have been living in the uncompleted building, was reportedly assaulted by some angry residents before being handed over to the Police.

The rescued girl is currently safe, while the suspect remains in Police custody.

Some residents have since spoken to the media about the incident and recounted what they allegedly witnessed.

The Police have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the items reportedly found in the suspect’s possession.

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