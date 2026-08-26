Tricycle, motorcycle operators face arrest after August deadline for reflective stickers

Audio By Carbonatix
Tricycle and motorcycle operators in the Greater Accra Region who fail to affix reflective stickers to their vehicles by the end of August risk arrest as authorities step up enforcement of road safety measures.
The directive is part of a joint effort by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to improve the visibility of motorcycles and tricycles, particularly at night, and reduce road crashes.
Speaking on Tuesday, August 25, Accra Regional Manager of the DVLA, Justice Cudjoe, said reflective stickers, helmets and reflective jackets would form part of the safety requirements for operators.
“For safety purposes and to be able to identify you, especially when you are moving in the night, we need to fix these reflective substances on the motorbike,” he said.
Justice Cudjoe said the reflective stickers should cost operators no more than GH¢100.
“Maximum 100 Cedis should be enough to affix this reflective on your tricycle,” he stated.
He warned that operators who fail to comply with the directive by the end of August would be arrested.
“The mayor has given a deadline of the end of August. Any user of such equipment who has not complied with the policy or the directive, motorbike or tricycle, will be arrested,” he cautioned.
The enforcement follows growing concerns over the use of motorcycles and tricycles on Ghanaian roads, including concerns about visibility, compliance with safety regulations and road crashes.
Preliminary police investigations into a recent fatal crash on the Accra-Nsawam highway have also reportedly linked a tricycle operator to the incident.
Authorities say they are decentralising the exercise to make it easier for operators to comply before the August 31 deadline.
Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo said operators would not have to travel to the DVLA headquarters in Accra to access the service.
She said the exercise would be available through district offices and assemblies across the region.
“We have offices, I would say we have all the 29 districts. I mean, I’m referring to Greater Accra. We have our district offices around, so not necessarily leaving Pokuase to come to Accra,” she said.
According to the Regional Minister, operators can visit their respective assemblies to access the necessary services.
The reflective stickers are expected to make motorcycles and tricycles more visible to other road users, particularly at night, while also making the vehicles easier to identify.
The authorities are urging operators to comply with the directive before the August 31 deadline to avoid enforcement action.
The exercise forms part of broader efforts to improve road safety in the Greater Accra Region amid concerns over road crashes and compliance with traffic regulations.
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