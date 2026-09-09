National

Motorcycle number plates: The growing practice of concealment

Source: GNA  
  9 September 2026 10:55pm
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The growing practice among some motorcyclists of bending, covering, or otherwise concealing registration number plates is raising concerns about road safety, accountability, and law enforcement in Ghana.

‎On busy roads in Accra and other urban areas, some motorcycles are seen with registration plates tilted upwards, partially covered with pieces of material or positioned in ways that make the numbers difficult to read.

The practice can make it harder for law enforcement officers and other road users to identify motorcycles involved in traffic offences, crashes or suspected criminal activity.

For law enforcement authorities, a motorcycle’s registration number provides an important link between the vehicle and its registered owner and can assist investigations and efforts to establish accountability.

‎The implications are heightened as Ghana shifts from traditional roadside checkpoints to technology‑supported traffic enforcement, where cameras and electronic devices are increasingly used to detect violations.

‎While a motorcycle may be fast enough to disappear into traffic, a clearly visible registration number ensures it does not escape the law and can be identified for further action.

The Ghana News Agency urges the Police and relevant regulatory bodies to enforce strict compliance with the requirement that motorcycle registration plates be properly displayed, upright, and clearly visible.

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